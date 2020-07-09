320 Beacons Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great rare opportunity to live in a BRAND NEW, 3-story, end unit, rear entry townhome with multiple "smart home" features that offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs and a flex room with a full bath on the terrace level. The main floor has an outstanding open floorplan with amazing 42in cabinets, butler's pantry, granite countertops, a large island, two decks, a great room with a granite fireplace and lots of windows. Get ready to enjoy the array of amenities, great schools and fine dining within walking distance from the front door. Great location. Welcome home!