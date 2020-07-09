All apartments in Alpharetta
Find more places like 320 Beacons Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
320 Beacons Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

320 Beacons Place

320 Beacons Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alpharetta
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

320 Beacons Pl, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great rare opportunity to live in a BRAND NEW, 3-story, end unit, rear entry townhome with multiple "smart home" features that offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs and a flex room with a full bath on the terrace level. The main floor has an outstanding open floorplan with amazing 42in cabinets, butler's pantry, granite countertops, a large island, two decks, a great room with a granite fireplace and lots of windows. Get ready to enjoy the array of amenities, great schools and fine dining within walking distance from the front door. Great location. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Beacons Place have any available units?
320 Beacons Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 320 Beacons Place have?
Some of 320 Beacons Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Beacons Place currently offering any rent specials?
320 Beacons Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Beacons Place pet-friendly?
No, 320 Beacons Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 320 Beacons Place offer parking?
Yes, 320 Beacons Place offers parking.
Does 320 Beacons Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Beacons Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Beacons Place have a pool?
No, 320 Beacons Place does not have a pool.
Does 320 Beacons Place have accessible units?
No, 320 Beacons Place does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Beacons Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 Beacons Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Beacons Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 Beacons Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lakes at Windward
905 Lake Union Hill Way
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Woodhaven at Park Bridge
15000 Parkview Ln
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Champions Green
1001 Champions Green Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30022
Ascent at Windward
18000 Masters Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Artesia Big Creek
6405 Rex Ln
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Amorance Downtown Alpharetta
2001 Commerce Parkway
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Cortland Lex
1000 Lexington Farms Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Venue Big Creek
50 Venue Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005

Similar Pages

Alpharetta 1 BedroomsAlpharetta 2 Bedrooms
Alpharetta Apartments with ParkingAlpharetta Dog Friendly Apartments
Alpharetta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College