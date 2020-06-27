305 Pilgrimage Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Must see this house! Located in TOP school districts, family friendly S/T neighborhood. Gourmet kitchen: granite, SS appliances, tiled backsplash & is open to the family room & sunroom. Master suite with sitting room and renovated bathroom: frameless shower, travertine floors, dual marble vanities, more! Daylight basement includes a full kitchen, full bathroom, two rec rooms, and bedroom. Private, level, fenced backyard. Amazing n'hood has sidewalks throughout, clubhouse, S/T teams for all levels! Bus stop next to the house. Near GA400. Owner pays for lawn maintenance.