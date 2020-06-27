All apartments in Alpharetta
Find more places like 305 Pilgrimage Point.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
305 Pilgrimage Point
Last updated October 7 2019 at 11:30 AM

305 Pilgrimage Point

305 Pilgrimage Pt · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alpharetta
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

305 Pilgrimage Pt, Alpharetta, GA 30022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Must see this house! Located in TOP school districts, family friendly S/T neighborhood. Gourmet kitchen: granite, SS appliances, tiled backsplash & is open to the family room & sunroom. Master suite with sitting room and renovated bathroom: frameless shower, travertine floors, dual marble vanities, more! Daylight basement includes a full kitchen, full bathroom, two rec rooms, and bedroom. Private, level, fenced backyard. Amazing n'hood has sidewalks throughout, clubhouse, S/T teams for all levels! Bus stop next to the house. Near GA400. Owner pays for lawn maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Pilgrimage Point have any available units?
305 Pilgrimage Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 305 Pilgrimage Point have?
Some of 305 Pilgrimage Point's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Pilgrimage Point currently offering any rent specials?
305 Pilgrimage Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Pilgrimage Point pet-friendly?
No, 305 Pilgrimage Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 305 Pilgrimage Point offer parking?
Yes, 305 Pilgrimage Point offers parking.
Does 305 Pilgrimage Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Pilgrimage Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Pilgrimage Point have a pool?
No, 305 Pilgrimage Point does not have a pool.
Does 305 Pilgrimage Point have accessible units?
No, 305 Pilgrimage Point does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Pilgrimage Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Pilgrimage Point has units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Pilgrimage Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 Pilgrimage Point does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lakes at Windward
905 Lake Union Hill Way
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Echo at North Point Center
10105 Westside Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Avery at Northwinds
32000 Gardner Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Walton Bluegrass
1625 Oak Farm Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl
Alpharetta, GA 30005
AMLI North Point
9000 Beaver Creek Rd
Alpharetta, GA 30022
Venue Big Creek
50 Venue Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Camden Deerfield
13200 Summit Blvd
Alpharetta, GA 30004

Similar Pages

Alpharetta 1 BedroomsAlpharetta 2 Bedrooms
Alpharetta Apartments with ParkingAlpharetta Dog Friendly Apartments
Alpharetta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College