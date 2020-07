Amenities

Available August 22, 2020. Alpharetta 3BR/2BA/2Car Garage one level ranch home w/fenced yard. Luxury vinyl plank & upgraded LED light fixtures throughout. Granite counters, painted cabinets in spacious kitchen overlooking vaulted fireside family room w/separate dining room. Fridge, washer/dryer incl. Private covered Patio. Open Floor plan. Secondary bedrooms w/full bath near entrance. Spacious Mstr Bedroom in back w/walk-in closet & Bath featuring separate soaking tub & shower. Winthrope Chase amenities include swimming pool. Lawn care can be included at $2050/month rent. 1 small pet may be allowed. NO SMOKERS! Hwy 9 South of Windward Parkway in the Heart of Alpharetta. Minutes from GA400N. Nearby Downtown Alpharetta & Avalon local retail shopping & fine dining restaurants. Big Creek Greenway also nearby.