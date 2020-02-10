2002 Forte Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel media room

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Alpharetta TownHome For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Move in ready! Luxury 3 Bdrm, 2 Full Baths & 2 Half baths townhome at Encore Walk, located in the vibrant Encore district. This two story with basement home, All bedrooms upstairs, Half bath on the main. Features 10' ceilings, 42" Hazelnut Glaze cabinets. Quartz counter tops, stainless appliances, under cabinet lighting, 5" Nottoway hickory hardwood floors, media room, open floor plan, large covered deck & more. Just across the new bridge from Northpoint mall & the Big Creek Greenway and steps away from Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (Formerly Verizon Amphitheatre)



Schools:

Elem: Manning Oaks

Middle: Northwestern

High: Milton

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is Small Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



Will I qualify to rent for an Alpharetta Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504



To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982

and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact



We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form



Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!



Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.



(RLNE3403390)