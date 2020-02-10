All apartments in Alpharetta
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:37 PM

2002 Forte Lane

2002 Forte Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2002 Forte Lane, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Alpharetta TownHome For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Move in ready! Luxury 3 Bdrm, 2 Full Baths & 2 Half baths townhome at Encore Walk, located in the vibrant Encore district. This two story with basement home, All bedrooms upstairs, Half bath on the main. Features 10' ceilings, 42" Hazelnut Glaze cabinets. Quartz counter tops, stainless appliances, under cabinet lighting, 5" Nottoway hickory hardwood floors, media room, open floor plan, large covered deck & more. Just across the new bridge from Northpoint mall & the Big Creek Greenway and steps away from Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (Formerly Verizon Amphitheatre)

Schools:
Elem: Manning Oaks
Middle: Northwestern
High: Milton
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is Small Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for an Alpharetta Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE3403390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2002 Forte Lane have any available units?
2002 Forte Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 2002 Forte Lane have?
Some of 2002 Forte Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2002 Forte Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2002 Forte Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 Forte Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2002 Forte Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2002 Forte Lane offer parking?
No, 2002 Forte Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2002 Forte Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2002 Forte Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 Forte Lane have a pool?
No, 2002 Forte Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2002 Forte Lane have accessible units?
No, 2002 Forte Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 Forte Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2002 Forte Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2002 Forte Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2002 Forte Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
