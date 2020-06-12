All apartments in Alpharetta
200 Braeden Way
Last updated February 23 2020 at 4:05 AM

200 Braeden Way

200 Braeden Way · No Longer Available
Location

200 Braeden Way, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Walk to Avalon!! Stylish town home located across the street from Avalon, close to downtown Alpharetta city center, Alpha Loop, Ameris Amphitheater, new North Point area, parks, and GA400. Ultimate live-work-play lifestyle. Enjoy the convenience of everything right out your front door. Sought-after end unit, light and bright! Beautiful hardwood floors and upscale kitchen. Sunroom and deck off kitchen, sitting room in owner's suite. Two pantries and half bath off kitchen. Two-car garage, plus bedroom/office, full bathroom in lower level. Available 4/1/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Braeden Way have any available units?
200 Braeden Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 200 Braeden Way have?
Some of 200 Braeden Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Braeden Way currently offering any rent specials?
200 Braeden Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Braeden Way pet-friendly?
No, 200 Braeden Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 200 Braeden Way offer parking?
Yes, 200 Braeden Way offers parking.
Does 200 Braeden Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Braeden Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Braeden Way have a pool?
No, 200 Braeden Way does not have a pool.
Does 200 Braeden Way have accessible units?
No, 200 Braeden Way does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Braeden Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Braeden Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Braeden Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Braeden Way does not have units with air conditioning.
