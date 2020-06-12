200 Braeden Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

Walk to Avalon!! Stylish town home located across the street from Avalon, close to downtown Alpharetta city center, Alpha Loop, Ameris Amphitheater, new North Point area, parks, and GA400. Ultimate live-work-play lifestyle. Enjoy the convenience of everything right out your front door. Sought-after end unit, light and bright! Beautiful hardwood floors and upscale kitchen. Sunroom and deck off kitchen, sitting room in owner's suite. Two pantries and half bath off kitchen. Two-car garage, plus bedroom/office, full bathroom in lower level. Available 4/1/2020.