1910 Seven Seas Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Windward Ranch home. As you enter you will admire the breathtaking views of the Lake. From the deck you will be able to enjoy and relax with the serenity ambience. The wall of windows provide great sunlight throughout the house. Features a Chef's kitchen with granite countertops, double ovens, breakfast bar, and eating area with access to the back deck. Master retreat offers master bath with double vanities, walking closet, separate tub and shower. Please come see this unique home.