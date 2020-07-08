1615 Homestead Trail - 1

Amenities

VERY spacious single family home!



*Bright and open floor plan!

*2-story family room with cozy fireplace!

*Intimate dining room.

*Separate. peaceful sun room with full wall of windows for beautiful

natural light.

*Large kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space.

*Spacious master suite with private patio!!!

*Master bath featured double vanities and tub/shower combo.

*Walk in master closet! - Tons of storage.

*Comfortable guest bedroom with full bath upstairs.

*Bonus room! - Great for kids, storage, or man cave!

*Home is close to major highway to avoid morning traffic!

*Close to shopping, local parks, and schools! - Great location!

*New paint and VERY clean! Move in ready.



*Pet policy: Sorry no pets.
Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria
www.applyforthishouse.com

