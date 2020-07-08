All apartments in Alpharetta
Last updated December 6 2019 at 5:42 PM

1615 Homestead Trail - 1

1615 Homestead Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1615 Homestead Trail, Alpharetta, GA 30004

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
VERY spacious single family home!

*Bright and open floor plan!
*2-story family room with cozy fireplace!
*Intimate dining room.
*Separate. peaceful sun room with full wall of windows for beautiful
natural light.
*Large kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space.
*Spacious master suite with private patio!!!
*Master bath featured double vanities and tub/shower combo.
*Walk in master closet! - Tons of storage.
*Comfortable guest bedroom with full bath upstairs.
*Bonus room! - Great for kids, storage, or man cave!
*Home is close to major highway to avoid morning traffic!
*Close to shopping, local parks, and schools! - Great location!
*New paint and VERY clean! Move in ready.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!! Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria *Pet policy: Sorry no pets.
www.applyforthishouse.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 Homestead Trail - 1 have any available units?
1615 Homestead Trail - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 1615 Homestead Trail - 1 have?
Some of 1615 Homestead Trail - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1615 Homestead Trail - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1615 Homestead Trail - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 Homestead Trail - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1615 Homestead Trail - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1615 Homestead Trail - 1 offer parking?
No, 1615 Homestead Trail - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1615 Homestead Trail - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1615 Homestead Trail - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 Homestead Trail - 1 have a pool?
No, 1615 Homestead Trail - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1615 Homestead Trail - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1615 Homestead Trail - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 Homestead Trail - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1615 Homestead Trail - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1615 Homestead Trail - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1615 Homestead Trail - 1 has units with air conditioning.

