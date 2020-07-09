All apartments in Alpharetta
Find more places like 1565 Kilmington Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
1565 Kilmington Court
Last updated September 5 2019 at 4:03 PM

1565 Kilmington Court

1565 Kilmington Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alpharetta
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1565 Kilmington Court, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c9243400a2 ---- 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath end unit townhome with fireplace and open floor plan. Kitchen has new granite counters, stainless steel appliances and view to family room. Nice size bedrooms each with private bath. Patio with awning in back to sit under and relax and enjoy your backyard. Must See This one won\'t last! A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks. -*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered bi-monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1565 Kilmington Court have any available units?
1565 Kilmington Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 1565 Kilmington Court have?
Some of 1565 Kilmington Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1565 Kilmington Court currently offering any rent specials?
1565 Kilmington Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1565 Kilmington Court pet-friendly?
No, 1565 Kilmington Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 1565 Kilmington Court offer parking?
No, 1565 Kilmington Court does not offer parking.
Does 1565 Kilmington Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1565 Kilmington Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1565 Kilmington Court have a pool?
No, 1565 Kilmington Court does not have a pool.
Does 1565 Kilmington Court have accessible units?
No, 1565 Kilmington Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1565 Kilmington Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1565 Kilmington Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1565 Kilmington Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1565 Kilmington Court has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windward Place
3080 Market Pl
Alpharetta, GA 30005
The Lakes at Windward
905 Lake Union Hill Way
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Webb Bridge Crossing Apartments
5000 Webb Bridge Ct
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Echo at North Point Center
10105 Westside Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Avery at Northwinds
32000 Gardner Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Wood Bridge Apartments
680 Park Bridge Parkway
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Ascent at Windward
18000 Masters Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Artesia Big Creek
6405 Rex Ln
Alpharetta, GA 30005

Similar Pages

Alpharetta 1 BedroomsAlpharetta 2 Bedrooms
Alpharetta Apartments with ParkingAlpharetta Dog Friendly Apartments
Alpharetta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College