1565 Kilmington Court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c9243400a2 ---- 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath end unit townhome with fireplace and open floor plan. Kitchen has new granite counters, stainless steel appliances and view to family room. Nice size bedrooms each with private bath. Patio with awning in back to sit under and relax and enjoy your backyard. Must See This one won\'t last! A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks. -*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered bi-monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.