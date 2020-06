Amenities

parking fireplace accessible refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking

FOR LEASE ONLY! Approximately 850 SF office space on 2nd Floor of the "1938 House" located immediately next to the City of Alpharetta Court House in historic Crabapple area. Landlord managed and includes water with monthly rent. Handicap parking with ramp. Two large offices with additional bonus areas in each, ADA compliant bathroom, mini-kitchen and waiting area with water fountains.