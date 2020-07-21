All apartments in Alpharetta
12554 Huntington Trace
Last updated February 25 2020 at 11:09 AM

12554 Huntington Trace

12554 Huntington Trace Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12554 Huntington Trace Lane, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Immaculated Maintained,Two Store Brick Home, Rare Find Master on Main in Desirable Alpharetta City, Great School District, 3 additional Spacious Bedroom with Two Full Bath in Upstairs,,Larger Gourmet Kitchen with Corian Counter Top,Lots of Cabinets,Over Look Larger Two Store Family Room, Great Entertain for Family and Your Guests,Open Dinning Room and Breakfast Area, Hardwood in Foyer, Kitchen, Larger Master Suite High Ceiling, Double Vanities and Whirlpool Jacuzzi,Walking Closet, Private Back Yard. EZ Access to HWY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12554 Huntington Trace have any available units?
12554 Huntington Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 12554 Huntington Trace have?
Some of 12554 Huntington Trace's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12554 Huntington Trace currently offering any rent specials?
12554 Huntington Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12554 Huntington Trace pet-friendly?
No, 12554 Huntington Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 12554 Huntington Trace offer parking?
Yes, 12554 Huntington Trace offers parking.
Does 12554 Huntington Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12554 Huntington Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12554 Huntington Trace have a pool?
Yes, 12554 Huntington Trace has a pool.
Does 12554 Huntington Trace have accessible units?
No, 12554 Huntington Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 12554 Huntington Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12554 Huntington Trace has units with dishwashers.
Does 12554 Huntington Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 12554 Huntington Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
