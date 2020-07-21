12554 Huntington Trace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Immaculated Maintained,Two Store Brick Home, Rare Find Master on Main in Desirable Alpharetta City, Great School District, 3 additional Spacious Bedroom with Two Full Bath in Upstairs,,Larger Gourmet Kitchen with Corian Counter Top,Lots of Cabinets,Over Look Larger Two Store Family Room, Great Entertain for Family and Your Guests,Open Dinning Room and Breakfast Area, Hardwood in Foyer, Kitchen, Larger Master Suite High Ceiling, Double Vanities and Whirlpool Jacuzzi,Walking Closet, Private Back Yard. EZ Access to HWY.