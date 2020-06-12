12095 Stone Brook Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

convenient to Avalon from this bright and spacious 3br/3.5 bath home! - Beautiful open floor plan, granite counter top kitchen and SS appliances, sunny breakfast room, breakfast bar, fireplace in a living room. Walk out on large deck overlooking wooded area. Separate bedroom/office w/ full bath downstairs, 2 car garage - all minutes away form downtown Alpharetta and GA-400! Available to move in early June, call/email to schedule a viewing. Sorry, no pets allowed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4064353)