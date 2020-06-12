All apartments in Alpharetta
Find more places like 12095 Stone Brook Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
12095 Stone Brook Cove
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:29 AM

12095 Stone Brook Cove

12095 Stone Brook Cv · (404) 551-3362
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Alpharetta
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12095 Stone Brook Cv, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12095 Stone Brook Cove · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1895 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
convenient to Avalon from this bright and spacious 3br/3.5 bath home! - Beautiful open floor plan, granite counter top kitchen and SS appliances, sunny breakfast room, breakfast bar, fireplace in a living room. Walk out on large deck overlooking wooded area. Separate bedroom/office w/ full bath downstairs, 2 car garage - all minutes away form downtown Alpharetta and GA-400! Available to move in early June, call/email to schedule a viewing. Sorry, no pets allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4064353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12095 Stone Brook Cove have any available units?
12095 Stone Brook Cove has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12095 Stone Brook Cove have?
Some of 12095 Stone Brook Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12095 Stone Brook Cove currently offering any rent specials?
12095 Stone Brook Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12095 Stone Brook Cove pet-friendly?
No, 12095 Stone Brook Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 12095 Stone Brook Cove offer parking?
Yes, 12095 Stone Brook Cove offers parking.
Does 12095 Stone Brook Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12095 Stone Brook Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12095 Stone Brook Cove have a pool?
No, 12095 Stone Brook Cove does not have a pool.
Does 12095 Stone Brook Cove have accessible units?
No, 12095 Stone Brook Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 12095 Stone Brook Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 12095 Stone Brook Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12095 Stone Brook Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 12095 Stone Brook Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 12095 Stone Brook Cove?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avana North Point
900 Jameson Pass
Alpharetta, GA 30022
The Pointe at Preston Ridge Apartment Homes
950 Executive Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Webb Bridge Crossing Apartments
5000 Webb Bridge Ct
Alpharetta, GA 30009
IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield
1800 Deerfield Pt
Alpharetta, GA 30004
IMT Alpharetta
3500 N Point Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Avery at Northwinds
32000 Gardner Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Walton Bluegrass
1625 Oak Farm Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Venue Big Creek
50 Venue Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005

Similar Pages

Alpharetta 1 BedroomsAlpharetta 2 Bedrooms
Alpharetta 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAlpharetta Apartments with Parking
Alpharetta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity