120 Rexford Lane

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit playground pool hot tub tennis court

Gorgeous & STUNNING RENOVATION. Sought after Kimball Pointe. Swim/Tennis/Playground. Near everything. NP Mall, shops, restaurants, TOP Schools, parks and hospitals. Designer paint, h-woods, granite in kit & baths and more. You will never want to leave. Dramatic 2 story foyer & family room with wall of windows w/view to kitchen! Sunroom, office and more. Lge Mster w/spa bath, new seamless shower, granite & soaking tub. Large deck off master overlooks backyard oasis of lush gardens w/tranquil rock waterfalls & firepit for outdoor living. 3 add'l bed & bath up. No pets!