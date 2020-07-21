All apartments in Alpharetta
Alpharetta, GA
120 Rexford Lane
Last updated July 28 2019 at 7:21 AM

120 Rexford Lane

120 Rexford Lane · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

120 Rexford Lane, Alpharetta, GA 30022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Gorgeous & STUNNING RENOVATION. Sought after Kimball Pointe. Swim/Tennis/Playground. Near everything. NP Mall, shops, restaurants, TOP Schools, parks and hospitals. Designer paint, h-woods, granite in kit & baths and more. You will never want to leave. Dramatic 2 story foyer & family room with wall of windows w/view to kitchen! Sunroom, office and more. Lge Mster w/spa bath, new seamless shower, granite & soaking tub. Large deck off master overlooks backyard oasis of lush gardens w/tranquil rock waterfalls & firepit for outdoor living. 3 add'l bed & bath up. No pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Rexford Lane have any available units?
120 Rexford Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 120 Rexford Lane have?
Some of 120 Rexford Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Rexford Lane currently offering any rent specials?
120 Rexford Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Rexford Lane pet-friendly?
No, 120 Rexford Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 120 Rexford Lane offer parking?
No, 120 Rexford Lane does not offer parking.
Does 120 Rexford Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Rexford Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Rexford Lane have a pool?
Yes, 120 Rexford Lane has a pool.
Does 120 Rexford Lane have accessible units?
No, 120 Rexford Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Rexford Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Rexford Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Rexford Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Rexford Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
