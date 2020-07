Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Available November! Fully Renovated Townhome located within walking distance to the Avalon & Downtown Alpharetta! Largest floorplan with 3 oversized bedrooms! Freshly renovated bathrooms with tile flooring! New engineered hardwood on main level, new carpeting in bedrooms, new kitchen with granite countertops & new stainless steel appliances. Large Living & Dining room areas with recessed lighting. Fresh paint all around. 2 assigned parking spaces in rear. Top schools in Alpharetta.