11693 Parkside Ave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Walk to Webb Bridge Park through neighborhood path. Superior John Willis craftsman style all brick home with upgrades throughout. 3 fireplaces. Kitchen has double stainless ovens, refrigerator with see through window, large island. keeping room, office or bedroom with built ins connects to full bath. Screened porch off family room. Hardwood floors on main level. Pool/playground/ fplace in gathering area for community. Culdesac. Spacious rooms, high ceilings. Backyard is wooded. Owner prefers long term tenant.