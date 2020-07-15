All apartments in Alpharetta
11693 Parkside Ave
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

11693 Parkside Ave

11693 Parkside Avenue · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

11693 Parkside Avenue, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Walk to Webb Bridge Park through neighborhood path. Superior John Willis craftsman style all brick home with upgrades throughout. 3 fireplaces. Kitchen has double stainless ovens, refrigerator with see through window, large island. keeping room, office or bedroom with built ins connects to full bath. Screened porch off family room. Hardwood floors on main level. Pool/playground/ fplace in gathering area for community. Culdesac. Spacious rooms, high ceilings. Backyard is wooded. Owner prefers long term tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11693 Parkside Ave have any available units?
11693 Parkside Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 11693 Parkside Ave have?
Some of 11693 Parkside Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11693 Parkside Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11693 Parkside Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11693 Parkside Ave pet-friendly?
No, 11693 Parkside Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 11693 Parkside Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11693 Parkside Ave offers parking.
Does 11693 Parkside Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11693 Parkside Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11693 Parkside Ave have a pool?
Yes, 11693 Parkside Ave has a pool.
Does 11693 Parkside Ave have accessible units?
No, 11693 Parkside Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11693 Parkside Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11693 Parkside Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 11693 Parkside Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 11693 Parkside Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
