Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

11550 Folia Circle

11550 Folia Cir · (404) 780-0909
Location

11550 Folia Cir, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 11550 Folia Circle · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3304 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Modern Farmhouse Style Townhouse! - Dazzling Architecture Concept of the Modern Farmhouse Townhouse with a Downtown Vibe! This bright and open floorplan is a place you could never want to leave! This three-story 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Baths with an Oversized 2 Car Garage will fill all your wants and needs when it comes to calling it "Home." A huge light-filled flooded Open Main Level with 12 ft Ceilings. Have big furniture? Fine!, Have a Dining Table that seats 12? Fine! Large Artwork? Fine! Do you entertain? This is it with a Kitchen with Home Chef level Bosch Appliances and a huge Kitchen Island and a Walk-in Pantry that has tons of storage with Custom Shelving. Quartz Countertops. The top floor features 10ft ceilings that has the Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer included. Also, the Master Suite is located on this level with an Oversized Bath. Don't miss the Large Shower that has Exquisite Stonework and a Huge Closet Closet with Natural Light. The other Bedrooms are the same size both with Large Closets. Downstairs is a Large Bedroom with 10 ft ceilings that your Guests may not leave with a Large Shower that could double as the absolute perfect Home Office! An oversized 2 Car Garage with storage located on this level with custom Stone Epoxy Floor Coating. Real Wood Plantation Shutters throughout this home that are installed over Oversized Windows! This home could not be more perfect!

Elementary: New Prospect
Middle: Webb Bridge
High: Alpharetta

No Housing Vouchers or Student Housing Voucher participation.

Security Deposit is based on credit. The minimum is equal to one month's rent.

Tenant pays for All Utilities plus Damage Liability Insurance $12.50 per month. $200 Move-in Inspection Fee, $200 Move out Inspection Fee.

Pets: One Pet ONLY. $350 Non-Refundable Pet Fee, $50 per month for Pet,

CREDIT REQUIREMENTS: No less than a minimum 600 Credit Score, No Open Collections or Charge-offs exceeding $1000, No Evictions, No Bankruptcies. Any of the aforementioned is an AUTOMATIC DENIAL. ALL PEOPLE over the age of 18 MUST BE SCREENED as we have a Criminal Background component. APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE.

Minimum Annual Income: $155,400.00

For more detailed requirements, visit: www.HabitatAtlanta.com and click the "Leasing Information" tab for the complete Terms and Conditions.

Exclusively listed by Paul Diana, Keller Williams Buckhead, Mobile 404-780-0909, Office 404-604-3800 Professionally Managed by Habitat Real Estate Services Inc. 404-876-9800

Office Hours: Monday - Friday from 9 am to 4 pm. Weekends by Appointment.

Information herein is believed to be correct but is not warranted. Subject to change anytime without notice.

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE5745809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

