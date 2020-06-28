105 Welford Trace

Amenities
Best location in the heart of Crabapple, just minutes to 400, downtown Alpharetta, Avalon & historic Roswell. 3 sides brick, beautifully updated & featuring expansive, fenced & level back yard, master on main, sunroom & hardwoods on main & on the upper level! New roof & heating/air systems, granite counters throughout. Top rated, sought after school trifecta of Crabapple Crossing, Northwestern & Milton. Pedestrian friendly - bike lanes & wide multi-use trails being constructed now all along Rucker Rd.