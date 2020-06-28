All apartments in Alpharetta
Alpharetta, GA
105 Welford Trace
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:18 AM

105 Welford Trace

105 Welford Trace · No Longer Available
Alpharetta
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location

105 Welford Trace, Alpharetta, GA 30004

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Best location in the heart of Crabapple, just minutes to 400, downtown Alpharetta, Avalon & historic Roswell. 3 sides brick, beautifully updated & featuring expansive, fenced & level back yard, master on main, sunroom & hardwoods on main & on the upper level! New roof & heating/air systems, granite counters throughout. Top rated, sought after school trifecta of Crabapple Crossing, Northwestern & Milton. Pedestrian friendly - bike lanes & wide multi-use trails being constructed now all along Rucker Rd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Welford Trace have any available units?
105 Welford Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 105 Welford Trace have?
Some of 105 Welford Trace's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Welford Trace currently offering any rent specials?
105 Welford Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Welford Trace pet-friendly?
No, 105 Welford Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 105 Welford Trace offer parking?
Yes, 105 Welford Trace offers parking.
Does 105 Welford Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Welford Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Welford Trace have a pool?
No, 105 Welford Trace does not have a pool.
Does 105 Welford Trace have accessible units?
No, 105 Welford Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Welford Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Welford Trace has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Welford Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Welford Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
