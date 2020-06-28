105 Welford Trace

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Best location in the heart of Crabapple, just minutes to 400, downtown Alpharetta, Avalon & historic Roswell. 3 sides brick, beautifully updated & featuring expansive, fenced & level back yard, master on main, sunroom & hardwoods on main & on the upper level! New roof & heating/air systems, granite counters throughout. Top rated, sought after school trifecta of Crabapple Crossing, Northwestern & Milton. Pedestrian friendly - bike lanes & wide multi-use trails being constructed now all along Rucker Rd.