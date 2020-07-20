3552 Clear Creek Xing Nw

Amenities

Kennesaw TownHome For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available in June! End unit, charming 3 bedroom townhome located in the center of every convenience with close proximity to downtown area, shopping, restaurants and state university. The kitchen is a chef's delight, the great room showcases columns and arched entry. Owner's bath offers double vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. Fresh Paint. HOA provides some lawn care.



Schools:

Elem: Lewis - Cobb

Middle: Awtrey

High: North Cobb

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.



