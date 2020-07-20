Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

96157 Stoney Glen Ct Available 06/08/19 Heron Isles Pond Side Beauty - 1544 sf. 3BR/2BA open floor plan in Heron Isles. Wood floors throughout the main living areas. Eat-in Kitchen with breakfast bar and large pantry. Full size Dining Room. Master suite with His and Hers closets plus Garden Tub in bathroom. Fully fenced backyard over looking the pond. Irrigation and security systems. Washer and dryer. Pets ok. Off Island.



(RLNE2275796)