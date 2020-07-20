All apartments in Yulee
Find more places like 96157 Stoney Glen Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yulee, FL
/
96157 Stoney Glen Ct
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

96157 Stoney Glen Ct

96157 Stoney Glen Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yulee
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

96157 Stoney Glen Court, Yulee, FL 32097

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
96157 Stoney Glen Ct Available 06/08/19 Heron Isles Pond Side Beauty - 1544 sf. 3BR/2BA open floor plan in Heron Isles. Wood floors throughout the main living areas. Eat-in Kitchen with breakfast bar and large pantry. Full size Dining Room. Master suite with His and Hers closets plus Garden Tub in bathroom. Fully fenced backyard over looking the pond. Irrigation and security systems. Washer and dryer. Pets ok. Off Island.

(RLNE2275796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 96157 Stoney Glen Ct have any available units?
96157 Stoney Glen Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yulee, FL.
What amenities does 96157 Stoney Glen Ct have?
Some of 96157 Stoney Glen Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 96157 Stoney Glen Ct currently offering any rent specials?
96157 Stoney Glen Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96157 Stoney Glen Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 96157 Stoney Glen Ct is pet friendly.
Does 96157 Stoney Glen Ct offer parking?
No, 96157 Stoney Glen Ct does not offer parking.
Does 96157 Stoney Glen Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 96157 Stoney Glen Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 96157 Stoney Glen Ct have a pool?
No, 96157 Stoney Glen Ct does not have a pool.
Does 96157 Stoney Glen Ct have accessible units?
No, 96157 Stoney Glen Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 96157 Stoney Glen Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 96157 Stoney Glen Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 96157 Stoney Glen Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 96157 Stoney Glen Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beach House at Amelia
85041 Christian Way
Yulee, FL 32097
Courtney Isles
86195 Courtney Isles Way
Yulee, FL 32097

Similar Pages

Yulee 1 Bedroom ApartmentsYulee 2 Bedroom Apartments
Yulee Apartments with BalconiesYulee Apartments with Garages
Yulee Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GANocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLKingsland, GA
Sawgrass, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FLDock Junction, GASt. Simons, GABellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaCollege of Coastal Georgia
Florida State College at Jacksonville