88189 Maybourne Rd

4BR 2BA Brick Single Family - Single Level Rental Home in Oaks @ Bristol, 2 Car Garage, Open Concept - This spectacular 4BR 2BA home is tucked away in the quiet neighborhood of Oaks @ Bristol which is Boat and RV friendly ! This home is an all brick structure and includes an irrigation system and water filtration system, but more features coming up! Location, location location! This list of nearby points of interest will raise some eyebrows! Minutes to shopping at the Villages of Amelia, Shoppes @ Amelia Concourse. Do you enjoy golf? There are two renowned golf courses Golf Club @ North Hampton (Arnold Palmer) and Amelia National Golf and Country Club. You are 15 minutes from Fernandina Beach, Amelia Island and JAI. When you are worn out from having fun there are numerous employment opportunities to consider 14 hospitals in or near Yulee, Naval Sub Base Kings Bay, Rayonier and countless retail and service industries.



Walk into the front entry and to the left a den/office space with double doors and to the right a dining room and Open Concept living area. The kitchen features all stainless appliances, (REFRIGERATOR NOT INCLUDED), granite look counter tops and a small center island work space. A bar area surrounds the kitchen for casual dining. There's lots of space for storage and food preparation with 36' tall cabinets and pantry. With access to the laundry room, just on the other side of the kitchen. This is not just a high efficiency washer and dryer - this is a combination laundry room and storage!



Additional high end features through out the home - crown molding, ceiling fans in every room and recessed lighting. The master bedroom is set up for luxury and is large enough for a king size bed, all your dressers and night stands and a sitting or work out area (stair stepper/tread mill/stationary bike). The ensuite has dual vanity, glass enclosure shower and soaker tub and huge walk in closet.



The additional guest rooms are conveniently located on the other side of the home all having access to the large guest bathroom.



There's more!! Do you like to entertain or just chill or both?? The outdoor 10 X 14 rear covered patio overlooks a large wooded lot. No neighbors - it is a peaceful private area to enjoy with friends and family or simply your morning cup of coffee!



This home is a rare find in a great area with access to everything you would want or need. Give us a call or check us out on line. This home will go fast!! We would love to share this experience with you today!!



HOA Registration and fees may be applicable - please ask Agent.



Pets Allowed - Pet Fees apply - ask Agent.



*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies

*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies



All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition



