86446 MOONLIT WALK CIR

This NEW 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Yulee home can be the perfect home for you and your family! Located minutes from NAS Jax, NSB Kings Bay and NS Mayport this home has it all! You have to see this open floor plan with ample countertop space, modern backsplash, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and front loading washer and dryer. Enjoy wood herringbone pattern tile floors in the living area and plush carpet in all bedrooms. You will love the three-car garage, which has more than enough room to park your everyday drivers and those time-consuming projects. Rent included access to a community pool and playground! This gem will not last long, apply today! Non-Smoker only.