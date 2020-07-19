All apartments in Yulee
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

86171 Vegas Boulevard

86171 Vegas Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

86171 Vegas Boulevard, Yulee, FL 32097

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, two bathroom home is suitable for a large variety of renters. An open floorplan with a large living room easily viewed from the adjoined kitchen. A kitchen island provides abundant counter space that provides excellent hosting capability or lots of space for individual projects.

Breakfast nook/dining area off the kitchen includes a spacious pantry/laundry room with washer/dryer connections.

The master suite has vaulted ceiling and large windows that make the room feel bigger. The master bathroom has a sizeable shower, twin sinks and walk in closet with multi-tiered racks that provide lots of storage space.

Master bedroom is split from the two other bedrooms, allowing plenty of space for some separation and relaxation.

Enjoy a nice breeze on the screened patio/porch with built in fan and privacy fence backyard.

The Hideaway is a family friendly community with gated pool and a small adjoining park. The subdivision's location allows easy access to US-17, A1A and I-95 which provides quick travel to nearby shopping centers and beaches. Ideally located between the several naval bases in the area for those serving in the military.

12 month lease. Renters insurance is required. Owner pays HOA. This is a pet friendly property with breed restrictions and pet fees applies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86171 Vegas Boulevard have any available units?
86171 Vegas Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yulee, FL.
What amenities does 86171 Vegas Boulevard have?
Some of 86171 Vegas Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86171 Vegas Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
86171 Vegas Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86171 Vegas Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 86171 Vegas Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 86171 Vegas Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 86171 Vegas Boulevard offers parking.
Does 86171 Vegas Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 86171 Vegas Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 86171 Vegas Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 86171 Vegas Boulevard has a pool.
Does 86171 Vegas Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 86171 Vegas Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 86171 Vegas Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 86171 Vegas Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 86171 Vegas Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 86171 Vegas Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
