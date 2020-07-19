86171 Vegas Boulevard

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 3 bedroom, two bathroom home is suitable for a large variety of renters. An open floorplan with a large living room easily viewed from the adjoined kitchen. A kitchen island provides abundant counter space that provides excellent hosting capability or lots of space for individual projects.



Breakfast nook/dining area off the kitchen includes a spacious pantry/laundry room with washer/dryer connections.



The master suite has vaulted ceiling and large windows that make the room feel bigger. The master bathroom has a sizeable shower, twin sinks and walk in closet with multi-tiered racks that provide lots of storage space.



Master bedroom is split from the two other bedrooms, allowing plenty of space for some separation and relaxation.



Enjoy a nice breeze on the screened patio/porch with built in fan and privacy fence backyard.



The Hideaway is a family friendly community with gated pool and a small adjoining park. The subdivision's location allows easy access to US-17, A1A and I-95 which provides quick travel to nearby shopping centers and beaches. Ideally located between the several naval bases in the area for those serving in the military.



12 month lease. Renters insurance is required. Owner pays HOA. This is a pet friendly property with breed restrictions and pet fees applies.