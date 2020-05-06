All apartments in Yulee
86153 Sand Hickory Trl
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:35 AM

86153 Sand Hickory Trl

86153 Sand Hickory Trail · No Longer Available
Location

86153 Sand Hickory Trail, Yulee, FL 32097

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Screened in ground pool - 1881sf, 4BR/2BA house just a short walk to Yulee Middle and High schools. Located in the Hickory Village subdivision, this home features a screened in ground heated pool. Formal dining room with tile floor; rest of main living area has wood plank flooring. Eat in kitchen with quartz counter tops and black appliances. Shutters on all windows in house. Master suite with "his and hers" closets; step in open shower; separate garden tub; and double vanity. Laundry room and 2 car garage. Water softener. Fenced back yard with shed. Dogs ok with owner approval. Pool care included. Off island.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5413898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86153 Sand Hickory Trl have any available units?
86153 Sand Hickory Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yulee, FL.
What amenities does 86153 Sand Hickory Trl have?
Some of 86153 Sand Hickory Trl's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86153 Sand Hickory Trl currently offering any rent specials?
86153 Sand Hickory Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86153 Sand Hickory Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 86153 Sand Hickory Trl is pet friendly.
Does 86153 Sand Hickory Trl offer parking?
Yes, 86153 Sand Hickory Trl offers parking.
Does 86153 Sand Hickory Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 86153 Sand Hickory Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 86153 Sand Hickory Trl have a pool?
Yes, 86153 Sand Hickory Trl has a pool.
Does 86153 Sand Hickory Trl have accessible units?
No, 86153 Sand Hickory Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 86153 Sand Hickory Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 86153 Sand Hickory Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 86153 Sand Hickory Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 86153 Sand Hickory Trl does not have units with air conditioning.

