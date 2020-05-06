86153 Sand Hickory Trl

Amenities

Screened in ground pool - 1881sf, 4BR/2BA house just a short walk to Yulee Middle and High schools. Located in the Hickory Village subdivision, this home features a screened in ground heated pool. Formal dining room with tile floor; rest of main living area has wood plank flooring. Eat in kitchen with quartz counter tops and black appliances. Shutters on all windows in house. Master suite with "his and hers" closets; step in open shower; separate garden tub; and double vanity. Laundry room and 2 car garage. Water softener. Fenced back yard with shed. Dogs ok with owner approval. Pool care included. Off island.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5413898)