All apartments in Yulee
Find more places like 84143 Swallowtail Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yulee, FL
/
84143 Swallowtail Dr.
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

84143 Swallowtail Dr.

84143 Swallowtail Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yulee
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

84143 Swallowtail Drive, Yulee, FL 32097

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
84143 Swallowtail Dr. Available 07/01/19 Spacious Luxury Home - Gorgeous luxury home in Yulee! 4Bd/3Bath plus a BONUS ROOM/LOFT! This spacious open floor plan provides plenty of room for entertaining. This home features the beauty of granite counters, SS appliances, hardwood on the stairs, and tons of storage with HUGE walk in closets! Out back, there's a covered lanai and completely fenced in yard. Washer and dryer are also included! This immaculate home will not last! Schedule your showing today!

(RLNE4869176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84143 Swallowtail Dr. have any available units?
84143 Swallowtail Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yulee, FL.
What amenities does 84143 Swallowtail Dr. have?
Some of 84143 Swallowtail Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84143 Swallowtail Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
84143 Swallowtail Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84143 Swallowtail Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 84143 Swallowtail Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 84143 Swallowtail Dr. offer parking?
No, 84143 Swallowtail Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 84143 Swallowtail Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 84143 Swallowtail Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 84143 Swallowtail Dr. have a pool?
No, 84143 Swallowtail Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 84143 Swallowtail Dr. have accessible units?
No, 84143 Swallowtail Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 84143 Swallowtail Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 84143 Swallowtail Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 84143 Swallowtail Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 84143 Swallowtail Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beach House at Amelia
85041 Christian Way
Yulee, FL 32097
Courtney Isles
86195 Courtney Isles Way
Yulee, FL 32097

Similar Pages

Yulee 1 BedroomsYulee 2 Bedrooms
Yulee Apartments with BalconiesYulee Apartments with Garages
Yulee Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GANocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLKingsland, GA
Sawgrass, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FLDock Junction, GASt. Simons, GABellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaCollege of Coastal Georgia
Florida State College at Jacksonville