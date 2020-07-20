Amenities
84143 Swallowtail Dr. Available 07/01/19 Spacious Luxury Home - Gorgeous luxury home in Yulee! 4Bd/3Bath plus a BONUS ROOM/LOFT! This spacious open floor plan provides plenty of room for entertaining. This home features the beauty of granite counters, SS appliances, hardwood on the stairs, and tons of storage with HUGE walk in closets! Out back, there's a covered lanai and completely fenced in yard. Washer and dryer are also included! This immaculate home will not last! Schedule your showing today!
(RLNE4869176)