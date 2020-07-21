328 San Miguel Street

Amenities
***APPLICATION PENDING. DO NOT APPLY. DO NOT SHOW! *** CUTE & COZY! 3 BED / 2 BATH DETACHED VILLA** - ***APPLICATION PENDING. DO NOT APPLY. DO NOT SHOW! ***
This 3/2 is in a great location. Minutes from 417, 17-92 and 419. Home has sliding doors in the living room that goes out on the privacy fenced patio with small storage shed. Tiled through out, tucked away in a nice cul-de-sac. Kitchen has room for a small table and chairs. Door off the kitchen that goes into fenced patio as well. All major appliances. Call today for more details!
* HOA Approval required, may take up to 7 business days.
Sub-Division: Indian Ridge
Address: 328 San Miguel St.
City: Winter Springs
Zip Code: 32708
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Year Built: 1980
Square Feet: 1,032
Pool: Community Pool
Available: NOW!
Sec. Dep. $1095
App Fee: $65 per adult
Directions: From 434 go north on Sherry, left on San Miguel St. (Indian Ridge Subdivision)
RV - LB
(RLNE1876881)