114 Cory Lane

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 2 Bed 2 Bath Apartment for Rent in Winter Springs, FL! - Charming 2 Bed 2 Bath Apartment for Rent in Winter Springs, FL! Spacious living/dining area great for entertaining family and friends. Great sized bedrooms and bathrooms! MUST SEE!!! Zoned for Layer Elementary School, Indian Trails Middle School and Winter Springs High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 9TH!!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



(RLNE5051835)