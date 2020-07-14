All apartments in Winter Park
The Lexington at Winter Park

1701 Lee Rd · (407) 499-1387
Location

1701 Lee Rd, Winter Park, FL 32789

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

Studio

Unit R519 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 432 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit O470 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 776 sqft

Unit M430 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 776 sqft

Unit N452 · Avail. now

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 776 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit P489 · Avail. now

$1,359

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 997 sqft

Unit P494 · Avail. now

$1,359

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 997 sqft

Unit G43 · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 997 sqft

See 13+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit L366 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,665

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1218 sqft

Unit R515 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,740

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1218 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Lexington at Winter Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
internet cafe
nest technology
online portal
package receiving
yoga
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. The Lexington at Winter Park Luxury Apartments has everything you desire and more in Florida home. Situated off Orlando Avenue on Lee Road, community residents have quick and easy access to I-4, premier shopping and the best restaurants and shopping around.Take advantage of Floridas gorgeous weather by going for a refreshing swim in our resort style pool and hang out with friends and family on our expansive sun deck. Relax on one of the many lounge chairs or enjoy the shade of the cabana seating we have available. As a pet friendly community that welcomes large breeds you can enjoy time with your pet in our off leash Bark Park. You will have a fit lifestyle using our state of the art 24 hour fitness center. The Lexington at Winter Park Apartments has everything you need to live a fun active lifestyle!\n\nAlong with a great Winter Park location, we also offer spacious, newly renovated, one, two and three bedroom luxury apartment floor plans now available. Our unique apartments for rent in Winter Park, FL also include full size in-suite washer and dryers in every home. Recently renovated kitchens have new maple wood or white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances with built in microwaves, and brand new granite style counter tops for a crisp, clean look. Youll also find a large pantry with plenty of storage, separate dining room area and huge walk-in closets. Your new luxury apartment home will also have a private patio or balcony that brings the serene condo feeling to everyday apartment home living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $300 (1 bedroom), $400 (2 bedroom), $500 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $200 Administration fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 for One Pet, $500 for Two Pets
limit: 2
rent: $20 for One pet, $30 for Two Pets
restrictions: No Weight Restriction, Call for Restricted Breed List
Parking Details: Reserved Parking Available Upon Request.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Lexington at Winter Park have any available units?
The Lexington at Winter Park has 31 units available starting at $1,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does The Lexington at Winter Park have?
Some of The Lexington at Winter Park's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Lexington at Winter Park currently offering any rent specials?
The Lexington at Winter Park is offering the following rent specials: Up to 1 month rent free on select units
Is The Lexington at Winter Park pet-friendly?
Yes, The Lexington at Winter Park is pet friendly.
Does The Lexington at Winter Park offer parking?
Yes, The Lexington at Winter Park offers parking.
Does The Lexington at Winter Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Lexington at Winter Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Lexington at Winter Park have a pool?
Yes, The Lexington at Winter Park has a pool.
Does The Lexington at Winter Park have accessible units?
Yes, The Lexington at Winter Park has accessible units.
Does The Lexington at Winter Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Lexington at Winter Park has units with dishwashers.
