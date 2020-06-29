850 West Canton Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry

Adorable 2/1 Bungalow steps from Winter Park Village! - A RARE FIND!! This adorable 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Bungalow in in the heart of Winter Park, is located in the perfect location. It is right across the street from Winter Park Village! Walk to the best shopping, dining, bars and even the movies. This home features Neutral colors throughout, with all tile floors for easy care, beautiful updated kitchen with stainless appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, stove), granite counters and upgraded wood cabinets. The home has 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, living/dining room, bonus room and also small sun porch off of kitchen! Plenty of space in this home, lives larger than the square footage. The backyard is fully fenced with a brick paver porch. The home has an Inside laundry room as well. Apartments across the street are almost double the price. Just listed and this home will not last! TWO VEHICLES MAX



Financial Requirements:

There is a nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must be paid to process a lease application. Please find the lease application and fee information available on our website.

Applicants meeting the standard and customary qualifications for rental have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will have the following checks completed: full-time local employment (no co-signers), current and previous verifiable rental/mortgage payment history, standard retail credit report, eviction search, criminal record history, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales search. Please note that applicants with a bankruptcy discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).

This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher. #56201



(RLNE2636924)