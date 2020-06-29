All apartments in Winter Park
850 West Canton Avenue

850 Canton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

850 Canton Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Adorable 2/1 Bungalow steps from Winter Park Village! - A RARE FIND!! This adorable 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Bungalow in in the heart of Winter Park, is located in the perfect location. It is right across the street from Winter Park Village! Walk to the best shopping, dining, bars and even the movies. This home features Neutral colors throughout, with all tile floors for easy care, beautiful updated kitchen with stainless appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, stove), granite counters and upgraded wood cabinets. The home has 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, living/dining room, bonus room and also small sun porch off of kitchen! Plenty of space in this home, lives larger than the square footage. The backyard is fully fenced with a brick paver porch. The home has an Inside laundry room as well. Apartments across the street are almost double the price. Just listed and this home will not last! TWO VEHICLES MAX

Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at Leasing@jandergroup.com.

****IMPORTANT**** When replying please make sure to send to leasing@jandergroup.com. Most sites will send your reply to a site specific address instead of our leasing@jandergroup.com address.

Financial Requirements:
There is a nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must be paid to process a lease application. Please find the lease application and fee information available on our website.
Applicants meeting the standard and customary qualifications for rental have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will have the following checks completed: full-time local employment (no co-signers), current and previous verifiable rental/mortgage payment history, standard retail credit report, eviction search, criminal record history, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales search. Please note that applicants with a bankruptcy discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).
This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher. #56201

(RLNE2636924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 West Canton Avenue have any available units?
850 West Canton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 850 West Canton Avenue have?
Some of 850 West Canton Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 West Canton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
850 West Canton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 West Canton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 850 West Canton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 850 West Canton Avenue offer parking?
No, 850 West Canton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 850 West Canton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 850 West Canton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 West Canton Avenue have a pool?
No, 850 West Canton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 850 West Canton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 850 West Canton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 850 West Canton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 850 West Canton Avenue has units with dishwashers.

