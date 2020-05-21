All apartments in Winter Park
832 SYMONDS AVENUE
Last updated April 19 2020 at 9:25 AM

832 SYMONDS AVENUE

832 Symonds Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

832 Symonds Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Now available for lease - Downtown Winter Park Apartment. First floor, end unit with two bedrooms, one bath located in a quiet 6 unit apartment building. Open living space and a kitchen with room for a small dinette table. Bright, neutral tile runs throughout the unit and the home is nice and clean. Conveniently located just a few blocks from Park Avenue and just 1-block to the Winter Park Village this charming building puts you in the heart of the city and walking distance to all it’s great shops and restaurants. Locally owned and managed this apartment home is smoke-free and pet-free and most importantly, move-in ready. **Interior pictures are of a similar unit** Please note that this building has onsite parking but no laundry facilities or hookup.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 832 SYMONDS AVENUE have any available units?
832 SYMONDS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 832 SYMONDS AVENUE have?
Some of 832 SYMONDS AVENUE's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 832 SYMONDS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
832 SYMONDS AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 832 SYMONDS AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 832 SYMONDS AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 832 SYMONDS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 832 SYMONDS AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 832 SYMONDS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 832 SYMONDS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 832 SYMONDS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 832 SYMONDS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 832 SYMONDS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 832 SYMONDS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 832 SYMONDS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 832 SYMONDS AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
