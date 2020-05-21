832 SYMONDS AVENUE

Amenities

pet friendly parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Now available for lease - Downtown Winter Park Apartment. First floor, end unit with two bedrooms, one bath located in a quiet 6 unit apartment building. Open living space and a kitchen with room for a small dinette table. Bright, neutral tile runs throughout the unit and the home is nice and clean. Conveniently located just a few blocks from Park Avenue and just 1-block to the Winter Park Village this charming building puts you in the heart of the city and walking distance to all it’s great shops and restaurants. Locally owned and managed this apartment home is smoke-free and pet-free and most importantly, move-in ready. **Interior pictures are of a similar unit** Please note that this building has onsite parking but no laundry facilities or hookup.