831 Huntington Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

WALK TO PARK AVENUE - Urban Oasis Recently Renovated and up scaled 2 Story Townhouse/Duplex approximately 1500 sf conditioned. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 1 Car Attached Garage. Shared lap pool in common area with 3 other units. Each home has a separate fenced yard. These homes are not student housing.



1st Floor is tiled- Dining Room is off Living Room - Open Floor Plan-Kitchen has Island that accommodates 4 ,with bar style seating, Counter tops are granite, Cabinets are IKEA ( completed in 2017) . High end stainless steel range, dishwasher and french door refrigerator bottom freezer provided. Kitchen opens to brick patio on to wooded yard. Adjacent utility room has washer dryer. Bathroom has marble flooring and tub surround with glass tub enclosure, Kohler fixtures. Hall has linen closet .



2nd Floor completed in 2012- Front Bedroom has partial cathedral ceiling with fan. Upstairs contemporary Style Bathroom , Ikea double sink vanity, has marble flooring, and tub surround. Bathroom is common to upstairs bedrooms with separate make-up vanity / dressing area w/ large closet .



One Car attached garage and brick driveway with off street parking for 2 plus cars.



No utilities included, Landscaping and pool maintained by owner . High efficiency Central Air.. Washer and dryer are available.



$250 refundable earnest money deposit required with application. 1st months rent plus $2050 security deposit required at lease signing (if applicable $250 non-refundable pet deposit required, small dog is negotiable, no cats ( no breed on bad dog list) . Application with income verification and credit check is required . Available May 1, 2018 possibly sooner.



831 Huntington Court Winter Park Florida (Cul-de-sac ) -southwest of town- east of tracks. This is within walking distance to Sun Rail Station.



Please Drive By---- check out the area -------To Set up Appointment ---Call Greg or Sharon----321-230-4395