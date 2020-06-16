All apartments in Winter Park
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
831 Huntington Court
Last updated September 2 2019 at 12:15 AM

831 Huntington Court

831 Huntington Court · No Longer Available
Location

831 Huntington Court, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WALK TO PARK AVENUE - Urban Oasis Recently Renovated and up scaled 2 Story Townhouse/Duplex approximately 1500 sf conditioned. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 1 Car Attached Garage. Shared lap pool in common area with 3 other units. Each home has a separate fenced yard. These homes are not student housing.

1st Floor is tiled- Dining Room is off Living Room - Open Floor Plan-Kitchen has Island that accommodates 4 ,with bar style seating, Counter tops are granite, Cabinets are IKEA ( completed in 2017) . High end stainless steel range, dishwasher and french door refrigerator bottom freezer provided. Kitchen opens to brick patio on to wooded yard. Adjacent utility room has washer dryer. Bathroom has marble flooring and tub surround with glass tub enclosure, Kohler fixtures. Hall has linen closet .

2nd Floor completed in 2012- Front Bedroom has partial cathedral ceiling with fan. Upstairs contemporary Style Bathroom , Ikea double sink vanity, has marble flooring, and tub surround. Bathroom is common to upstairs bedrooms with separate make-up vanity / dressing area w/ large closet .

One Car attached garage and brick driveway with off street parking for 2 plus cars.

No utilities included, Landscaping and pool maintained by owner . High efficiency Central Air.. Washer and dryer are available.

$250 refundable earnest money deposit required with application. 1st months rent plus $2050 security deposit required at lease signing (if applicable $250 non-refundable pet deposit required, small dog is negotiable, no cats ( no breed on bad dog list) . Application with income verification and credit check is required . Available May 1, 2018 possibly sooner.

831 Huntington Court Winter Park Florida (Cul-de-sac ) -southwest of town- east of tracks. This is within walking distance to Sun Rail Station.

Please Drive By---- check out the area -------To Set up Appointment ---Call Greg or Sharon----321-230-4395

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 831 Huntington Court have any available units?
831 Huntington Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 831 Huntington Court have?
Some of 831 Huntington Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 831 Huntington Court currently offering any rent specials?
831 Huntington Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 Huntington Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 831 Huntington Court is pet friendly.
Does 831 Huntington Court offer parking?
Yes, 831 Huntington Court offers parking.
Does 831 Huntington Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 831 Huntington Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 Huntington Court have a pool?
Yes, 831 Huntington Court has a pool.
Does 831 Huntington Court have accessible units?
No, 831 Huntington Court does not have accessible units.
Does 831 Huntington Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 831 Huntington Court has units with dishwashers.
