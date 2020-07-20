All apartments in Winter Park
720 N PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE
720 N PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE

720 S Pennsylvania Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

720 S Pennsylvania Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This stunning, open concept townhouse, filled with high end finishes seems so expansive, if you rent it fully furnished, all you need is your luggage! If you want to bring your own furnishings and stay a while, that is also an option.
The high ceilings and neutral color scheme give the feeling of space, while the additional soundproofing in the walls and windows give the impression that you are away from it all and not in the heart of downtown Winter Park, yet, you could walk to all of your favorite places on the Avenue in minutes. No expense spared in the construction of this townhouse. Special soundproofing in the walls, high security windows and doors, private outdoor spaces, paver driveway and so much more!
This is a perfect rental for a Medical professional on rotation or an adjunct Rollins College professor.
#rollinscollegestudent #rollinscollegeprofessor #winterparkhospitalphysican
Room dimensions are not exact and should be verified.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 N PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE have any available units?
720 N PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 N PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE have?
Some of 720 N PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 N PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
720 N PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 N PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 720 N PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 720 N PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE offer parking?
No, 720 N PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 720 N PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 720 N PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 N PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 720 N PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 720 N PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 720 N PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 720 N PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 N PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
