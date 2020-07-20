720 N PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

This stunning, open concept townhouse, filled with high end finishes seems so expansive, if you rent it fully furnished, all you need is your luggage! If you want to bring your own furnishings and stay a while, that is also an option.

The high ceilings and neutral color scheme give the feeling of space, while the additional soundproofing in the walls and windows give the impression that you are away from it all and not in the heart of downtown Winter Park, yet, you could walk to all of your favorite places on the Avenue in minutes. No expense spared in the construction of this townhouse. Special soundproofing in the walls, high security windows and doors, private outdoor spaces, paver driveway and so much more!

This is a perfect rental for a Medical professional on rotation or an adjunct Rollins College professor.

Room dimensions are not exact and should be verified.