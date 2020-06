Amenities

in unit laundry carport recently renovated accessible

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities accessible carport on-site laundry parking

2 bedroom house in great downtown Winter Park location - This cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house is walking distance to Park Ave. and Hannibal Square. You can't beat this location! Fresh interior paint, new light fixtures throughout and updated bathroom with handicap equipped shower. Tile floors throughout. Large backyard with shed for storage. Washer and dryer included in separate laundry room in carport. Available now.



(RLNE5518351)