700 MELROSE AVENUE
Last updated May 1 2020 at 12:26 AM
700 MELROSE AVENUE
700 Melrose Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
700 Melrose Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Absolutely Beautiful Condo For Rent. Just Renovated, Premium Appliances, New Kitchen, New Bathrooms, Breathtaking Garden View. You Will Love It !
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 700 MELROSE AVENUE have any available units?
700 MELROSE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Winter Park, FL
.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
Winter Park Rent Report
.
What amenities does 700 MELROSE AVENUE have?
Some of 700 MELROSE AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and bbq/grill.
Amenities section
.
Is 700 MELROSE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
700 MELROSE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 MELROSE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 700 MELROSE AVENUE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Winter Park
.
Does 700 MELROSE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 700 MELROSE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 700 MELROSE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 MELROSE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 MELROSE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 700 MELROSE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 700 MELROSE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 700 MELROSE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 700 MELROSE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 MELROSE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
