All apartments in Winter Park
Find more places like 662 DUNBAR STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
662 DUNBAR STREET
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:24 AM

662 DUNBAR STREET

662 Dunbar Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

662 Dunbar Street, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Winter Park gem, walking distance to Winter Park Village. This Winter Park home is centrally located to Winter Park Village and Park Ave shops and restaurants. This home offers a family room, a study/office/den or second sitting area, a dining room, two bedrooms and one bath. Big backyard with storage shed. LAWN SERVICE included! *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet Friendly Property (with approval and non- refundable pet fee)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 662 DUNBAR STREET have any available units?
662 DUNBAR STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 662 DUNBAR STREET have?
Some of 662 DUNBAR STREET's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 662 DUNBAR STREET currently offering any rent specials?
662 DUNBAR STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 662 DUNBAR STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 662 DUNBAR STREET is pet friendly.
Does 662 DUNBAR STREET offer parking?
No, 662 DUNBAR STREET does not offer parking.
Does 662 DUNBAR STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 662 DUNBAR STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 662 DUNBAR STREET have a pool?
No, 662 DUNBAR STREET does not have a pool.
Does 662 DUNBAR STREET have accessible units?
No, 662 DUNBAR STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 662 DUNBAR STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 662 DUNBAR STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts of Winter Park Village
520 N Orlando Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way
Winter Park, FL 32792
Lakeside at Winter Park
3935 Sutton Place Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Elon at Winter Park
712 Nicolet Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way
Winter Park, FL 32792
Central Place at Winter Park
7000 University Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Winter Park 1 BedroomsWinter Park 2 Bedrooms
Winter Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Park Pet Friendly Places
Winter Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Rollins CollegeOrange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach