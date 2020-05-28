662 DUNBAR STREET

Amenities
Winter Park gem, walking distance to Winter Park Village. This Winter Park home is centrally located to Winter Park Village and Park Ave shops and restaurants. This home offers a family room, a study/office/den or second sitting area, a dining room, two bedrooms and one bath. Big backyard with storage shed. LAWN SERVICE included! *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet Friendly Property (with approval and non- refundable pet fee)