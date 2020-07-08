All apartments in Winter Park
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

657 MINNESOTA AVE

657 Minnesota Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

657 Minnesota Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
extra storage
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
WINTER PARK - 2BR/1BA 1/2 DUPLEX - Super cute 2BR/1BA in the heart of Winter Park. Newly polished Terrazzo floors, new kitchen counter top, new range top, and new over the range microwave oven. Attached private utility room with full size washer & dryer hookup, and extra storage space. Large backyard. Parking for 2 vehicles. Convenient Location, and just minutes from Rollins. Owner will allow 1 small pet under 20 lbs.

Applications are $85.00 per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,

(RLNE5393160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 657 MINNESOTA AVE have any available units?
657 MINNESOTA AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 657 MINNESOTA AVE have?
Some of 657 MINNESOTA AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 657 MINNESOTA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
657 MINNESOTA AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 657 MINNESOTA AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 657 MINNESOTA AVE is pet friendly.
Does 657 MINNESOTA AVE offer parking?
Yes, 657 MINNESOTA AVE offers parking.
Does 657 MINNESOTA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 657 MINNESOTA AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 657 MINNESOTA AVE have a pool?
No, 657 MINNESOTA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 657 MINNESOTA AVE have accessible units?
No, 657 MINNESOTA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 657 MINNESOTA AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 657 MINNESOTA AVE does not have units with dishwashers.

