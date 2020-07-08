657 MINNESOTA AVE

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking recently renovated extra storage microwave

WINTER PARK - 2BR/1BA 1/2 DUPLEX - Super cute 2BR/1BA in the heart of Winter Park. Newly polished Terrazzo floors, new kitchen counter top, new range top, and new over the range microwave oven. Attached private utility room with full size washer & dryer hookup, and extra storage space. Large backyard. Parking for 2 vehicles. Convenient Location, and just minutes from Rollins. Owner will allow 1 small pet under 20 lbs.



Applications are $85.00 per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,



(RLNE5393160)