644 N. Knowles Ave. #4

Park Ave Convenience!!. - DOWNTOWN WINTER PARK!!! Brand New High Elegant Completely Remodeled Condo in downtown Winter park with golf views...Be the First to enjoy this quality renovation, stroll the shops, restaurants, museums, Central park, and play a round of golf out your front door. Two bedrooms, two bath, first floor unit with brand new appliances, ceiling fans, interior laundry and additional Complex Laundry, and assigned parking near your door. Next to landmark Casa Feliz, and the Winter Park Country Club. Water, trash, sewer, and pest control included in rent.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2889472)