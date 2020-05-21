All apartments in Winter Park
Location

644 Knowles Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 644 N. Knowles Ave. #4 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 988 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Park Ave Convenience!!. - DOWNTOWN WINTER PARK!!! Brand New High Elegant Completely Remodeled Condo in downtown Winter park with golf views...Be the First to enjoy this quality renovation, stroll the shops, restaurants, museums, Central park, and play a round of golf out your front door. Two bedrooms, two bath, first floor unit with brand new appliances, ceiling fans, interior laundry and additional Complex Laundry, and assigned parking near your door. Next to landmark Casa Feliz, and the Winter Park Country Club. Water, trash, sewer, and pest control included in rent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2889472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 644 N. Knowles Ave. #4 have any available units?
644 N. Knowles Ave. #4 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
Is 644 N. Knowles Ave. #4 currently offering any rent specials?
644 N. Knowles Ave. #4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 644 N. Knowles Ave. #4 pet-friendly?
No, 644 N. Knowles Ave. #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 644 N. Knowles Ave. #4 offer parking?
Yes, 644 N. Knowles Ave. #4 does offer parking.
Does 644 N. Knowles Ave. #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 644 N. Knowles Ave. #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 644 N. Knowles Ave. #4 have a pool?
No, 644 N. Knowles Ave. #4 does not have a pool.
Does 644 N. Knowles Ave. #4 have accessible units?
No, 644 N. Knowles Ave. #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 644 N. Knowles Ave. #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 644 N. Knowles Ave. #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 644 N. Knowles Ave. #4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 644 N. Knowles Ave. #4 does not have units with air conditioning.
