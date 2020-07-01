600 Dunraven Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground

Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home in Winter Park - Property Id: 244090



Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home on one level, fenced back yard, wooden deck, and large screened porch. Two master suites, each located on the far ends of the house, both with large walk-in closets. You will love the beautifully maintained REAL wood floors! Large living room, dining room with a fireplace and sunroom that makes a great office. Eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Two sets of French doors; one to a large screen porch, the other to the back deck. Large laundry room off the master bedroom. The master bedroom has a large soaker tub and separate shower. The second master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom with a shower. Beautiful pavers in the front of the house for parking. Fantastic location! Close to schools, hospital, shopping, playgrounds, Cady Way Bike Trail. Walk to Winter Park High School. Please call me for an appointment!!



Pets considered and will require an additional deposit

