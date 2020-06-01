All apartments in Winter Park
307 Sandlewood Trail

307 Sandlewood Trail · No Longer Available
Location

307 Sandlewood Trail, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
online portal
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
online portal
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1a7d51b049 ---- AVAILABLE NOW! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This is a two bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in the Sandlewood Creek community. It is centrally located in Winter Park, just off Horatio/Howell Branch Road between 17-92 and 436. It is convenient to local schools, shopping and dining establishments with easy access to I-4, and all of Winter Park, Casselberry and Winter Springs. This property features hardwood parquet and new carpet flooring, half bath downstairs for convenience, living room, and a nicely equipped kitchen with breakfast bar. Other property features include central heat and air and screened-in back porch. Reserved parking space included with the unit. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 Sandlewood Trail have any available units?
307 Sandlewood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 307 Sandlewood Trail have?
Some of 307 Sandlewood Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, 24hr maintenance, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 Sandlewood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
307 Sandlewood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Sandlewood Trail pet-friendly?
No, 307 Sandlewood Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 307 Sandlewood Trail offer parking?
Yes, 307 Sandlewood Trail offers parking.
Does 307 Sandlewood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 Sandlewood Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Sandlewood Trail have a pool?
No, 307 Sandlewood Trail does not have a pool.
Does 307 Sandlewood Trail have accessible units?
No, 307 Sandlewood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Sandlewood Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 Sandlewood Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

