307 Sandlewood Trail

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1a7d51b049 ---- AVAILABLE NOW! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This is a two bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in the Sandlewood Creek community. It is centrally located in Winter Park, just off Horatio/Howell Branch Road between 17-92 and 436. It is convenient to local schools, shopping and dining establishments with easy access to I-4, and all of Winter Park, Casselberry and Winter Springs. This property features hardwood parquet and new carpet flooring, half bath downstairs for convenience, living room, and a nicely equipped kitchen with breakfast bar. Other property features include central heat and air and screened-in back porch. Reserved parking space included with the unit. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.