307 Park Ave South
Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:02 PM

307 Park Ave South

307 South Park Avenue
Winter Park
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

307 South Park Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

dogs allowed
gym
concierge
tennis court
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
gym
internet access
tennis court
Available 06/01/20 Park Plaza Hotel - Property Id: 273483

A European style retreat located on upscale Park Ave in Winter Park, FL, with 28 beautifully appointed guest rooms each offering a King or Queen Bed, Sitting Area and Bathroom. Built in 1922, the property originally housed railroad workers, however in 1977 was converted to the Park Plaza Hotel. The Hotel offers long term stays. We offer 24hr Front Desk & Concierge, daily Continental Breakfast served in your room, Housekeeping Service, Private Access. All other amenities are within steps of the building, including eateries, boutiques, unique shops, art galleries, a library, community center, exercise facilities, salons and spas, not to mention museums and a wonderful scenic boat tour. 9 hole golf course and tennis courts are within walking distance. We are a perfect option for those requiring temporary housing while relocating to the area, or those searching for a unique independent and extremely safe living facility. We offer both short and long term stays.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 Park Ave South have any available units?
307 Park Ave South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 307 Park Ave South have?
Some of 307 Park Ave South's amenities include dogs allowed, gym, and concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 Park Ave South currently offering any rent specials?
307 Park Ave South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Park Ave South pet-friendly?
Yes, 307 Park Ave South is pet friendly.
Does 307 Park Ave South offer parking?
No, 307 Park Ave South does not offer parking.
Does 307 Park Ave South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 Park Ave South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Park Ave South have a pool?
No, 307 Park Ave South does not have a pool.
Does 307 Park Ave South have accessible units?
No, 307 Park Ave South does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Park Ave South have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 Park Ave South does not have units with dishwashers.

