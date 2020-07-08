307 Park Ave South

Amenities

dogs allowed gym concierge tennis court clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge gym internet access tennis court

Available 06/01/20 Park Plaza Hotel - Property Id: 273483



A European style retreat located on upscale Park Ave in Winter Park, FL, with 28 beautifully appointed guest rooms each offering a King or Queen Bed, Sitting Area and Bathroom. Built in 1922, the property originally housed railroad workers, however in 1977 was converted to the Park Plaza Hotel. The Hotel offers long term stays. We offer 24hr Front Desk & Concierge, daily Continental Breakfast served in your room, Housekeeping Service, Private Access. All other amenities are within steps of the building, including eateries, boutiques, unique shops, art galleries, a library, community center, exercise facilities, salons and spas, not to mention museums and a wonderful scenic boat tour. 9 hole golf course and tennis courts are within walking distance. We are a perfect option for those requiring temporary housing while relocating to the area, or those searching for a unique independent and extremely safe living facility. We offer both short and long term stays.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273483

Property Id 273483



(RLNE5757083)