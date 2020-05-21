All apartments in Winter Park
Last updated December 13 2019 at 7:58 AM

290 DETMAR DRIVE

290 Detmar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

290 Detmar Drive, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom rental with large living spaces, volume ceilings, plantation shutters, and white French oak wide plank floors. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite, light wood cabinetry and plenty of room for a breakfast table. Lots of light with bank of stackable glass doors overlooking large deck and very private fenced back yard. Very large master suite with wall of built-ins. Large foyer. A+ neighborhood with million dollar homes and Trismen Park just down the street. Don't miss this charmer! Bricked circular drive, towering oak trees and very quiet street. Close to Park Avenue, Winter Park Farmer's Market, shopping and hospitals. You'll love this house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 290 DETMAR DRIVE have any available units?
290 DETMAR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 290 DETMAR DRIVE have?
Some of 290 DETMAR DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 290 DETMAR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
290 DETMAR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 290 DETMAR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 290 DETMAR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 290 DETMAR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 290 DETMAR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 290 DETMAR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 290 DETMAR DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 290 DETMAR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 290 DETMAR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 290 DETMAR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 290 DETMAR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 290 DETMAR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 290 DETMAR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

