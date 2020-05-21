290 DETMAR DRIVE

Amenities

Great 3 bedroom rental with large living spaces, volume ceilings, plantation shutters, and white French oak wide plank floors. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite, light wood cabinetry and plenty of room for a breakfast table. Lots of light with bank of stackable glass doors overlooking large deck and very private fenced back yard. Very large master suite with wall of built-ins. Large foyer. A+ neighborhood with million dollar homes and Trismen Park just down the street. Don't miss this charmer! Bricked circular drive, towering oak trees and very quiet street. Close to Park Avenue, Winter Park Farmer's Market, shopping and hospitals. You'll love this house!