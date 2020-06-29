All apartments in Winter Park
Winter Park, FL
2844 Sanbina Street
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:49 AM

2844 Sanbina Street

2844 Sanbina Street · No Longer Available
Location

2844 Sanbina Street, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

Unit Amenities
3/2 single family home with a 1 car garage, in a really great location. You will have access to Dommerich, MMS and WPHS - the best schools around! This home has a wonderful huge screened porch overlooking a very large private back yard. The yard care is included in the rent - so no need to bring your mower! Terrazzo floors throughout, freshly painted, renovated bathrooms. Washer/dryer provided (as-is). Sorry no cats. Don't wait, as this property will not last long! Call our showing hotline at 321-750-9401. Rental Applications are available at www.KWRentsOrlando.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,715, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,715, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2844 Sanbina Street have any available units?
2844 Sanbina Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 2844 Sanbina Street have?
Some of 2844 Sanbina Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2844 Sanbina Street currently offering any rent specials?
2844 Sanbina Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2844 Sanbina Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2844 Sanbina Street is pet friendly.
Does 2844 Sanbina Street offer parking?
Yes, 2844 Sanbina Street offers parking.
Does 2844 Sanbina Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2844 Sanbina Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2844 Sanbina Street have a pool?
No, 2844 Sanbina Street does not have a pool.
Does 2844 Sanbina Street have accessible units?
No, 2844 Sanbina Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2844 Sanbina Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2844 Sanbina Street does not have units with dishwashers.

