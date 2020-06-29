2844 Sanbina Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3/2 single family home with a 1 car garage, in a really great location. You will have access to Dommerich, MMS and WPHS - the best schools around! This home has a wonderful huge screened porch overlooking a very large private back yard. The yard care is included in the rent - so no need to bring your mower! Terrazzo floors throughout, freshly painted, renovated bathrooms. Washer/dryer provided (as-is). Sorry no cats. Don't wait, as this property will not last long! Call our showing hotline at 321-750-9401. Rental Applications are available at www.KWRentsOrlando.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,715, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,715, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.