2827 SANBINA STREET
2827 SANBINA STREET

2827 Sanbina Street · No Longer Available
Location

2827 Sanbina Street, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This Winter Park three-bedroom two-bathroom home was built in 1962. It features concrete block construction, with stylish terrazzo floors. Located in the quiet neighborhood called Howell Heights just North of Howell Branch Rd, near TempleDrive, it is in the Dommerich Elementary, Maitland Middle and Winter Park High School district. and the following items were replaced and/or upgraded with new kitchen and bathrooms were gutted to the studs; Interior walls were removed to modernize the floor plan; New kitchen with shaker cabinets and quartz countertops; Range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave; New bathrooms with quartz countertops and designer tile; The entire house was repainted inside and outside; Terrazzo floors throughout were professionally cleaned and polished; All new lighting fixtures; Recessed lighting added; The entire home was re-plumbed; New insulated glass windows; Washer and dryer are included; New 4-zone sprinkler system for the front and rear yard; New sod was installed in March 2019; New HVAC with 3-ton compressor, air handler, and supply lines; Fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

