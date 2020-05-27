All apartments in Winter Park
2808 Sanbina Street
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

2808 Sanbina Street

2808 Sanbina Street · No Longer Available
Location

2808 Sanbina Street, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***Located in TOP rated school district and convenient to Maitland and downtown Winter Park. Come check out your new home! This eclectic Winter Park mid-century modern holds so much potential and is ready for the right buyer. Perfect for anyone who loves the character of a mid-century modern. Home is a 3/2 with renovated bathrooms! Formal living, dining, and family rooms will allow you or your family to spread out. NEW ROOF! The matured back yard is big enough to add a pool to make it your own tropical oasis.

Listing Courtesy Of PES HOMES REALTY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2808 Sanbina Street have any available units?
2808 Sanbina Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
Is 2808 Sanbina Street currently offering any rent specials?
2808 Sanbina Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2808 Sanbina Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2808 Sanbina Street is pet friendly.
Does 2808 Sanbina Street offer parking?
No, 2808 Sanbina Street does not offer parking.
Does 2808 Sanbina Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2808 Sanbina Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2808 Sanbina Street have a pool?
Yes, 2808 Sanbina Street has a pool.
Does 2808 Sanbina Street have accessible units?
No, 2808 Sanbina Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2808 Sanbina Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2808 Sanbina Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2808 Sanbina Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2808 Sanbina Street does not have units with air conditioning.
