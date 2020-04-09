2720 SUMMERFIELD ROAD

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Walking distance to Winter Park High. Here is a great opportunity to live in this beautiful, 4 bedroom, 4 bath, spacious pool home with a fantastic rear view of golf course. The kitchen features granite counter tops, breakfast bar, all appliances, double ovens and separate cook top. Formal dining area, living room and family room, fireplace. Pool and lawn care included. Per owner request 1 dog allowed with approval and non-refundable pet fee. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment