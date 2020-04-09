All apartments in Winter Park
Find more places like 2720 SUMMERFIELD ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
2720 SUMMERFIELD ROAD
Last updated May 27 2020 at 1:10 AM

2720 SUMMERFIELD ROAD

2720 Summerfield Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2720 Summerfield Road, Winter Park, FL 32792
Golfside

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Walking distance to Winter Park High. Here is a great opportunity to live in this beautiful, 4 bedroom, 4 bath, spacious pool home with a fantastic rear view of golf course. The kitchen features granite counter tops, breakfast bar, all appliances, double ovens and separate cook top. Formal dining area, living room and family room, fireplace. Pool and lawn care included. Per owner request 1 dog allowed with approval and non-refundable pet fee. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2720 SUMMERFIELD ROAD have any available units?
2720 SUMMERFIELD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 2720 SUMMERFIELD ROAD have?
Some of 2720 SUMMERFIELD ROAD's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2720 SUMMERFIELD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2720 SUMMERFIELD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 SUMMERFIELD ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2720 SUMMERFIELD ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 2720 SUMMERFIELD ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2720 SUMMERFIELD ROAD offers parking.
Does 2720 SUMMERFIELD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2720 SUMMERFIELD ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 SUMMERFIELD ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 2720 SUMMERFIELD ROAD has a pool.
Does 2720 SUMMERFIELD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2720 SUMMERFIELD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 SUMMERFIELD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2720 SUMMERFIELD ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts of Winter Park Village
520 N Orlando Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
Paseo at Winter Park Village
940 W Canton Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd
Winter Park, FL 32789
Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way
Winter Park, FL 32792
Lakeside at Winter Park
3935 Sutton Place Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Juno Winter Park
1305 Morgan Stanley Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789

Similar Pages

Winter Park 1 BedroomsWinter Park 2 Bedrooms
Winter Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Park Pet Friendly Places
Winter Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Rollins CollegeOrange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach