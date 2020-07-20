All apartments in Winter Park
2573 Madeline Avenue
Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:53 PM

2573 Madeline Avenue

2573 Madeline Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2573 Madeline Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 2/1 home, located in Temple Terrace in Winter Park, will be available 5/23/19. This home has a renovated kitchen which includes stunning white cabinets, with complimentary sand counter tops, and faux stone flooring. The home features a bonus room, and utility room that can also be used as office, bathroom with upgraded sink fixture and a large back yard. Minutes from downtown Winter Park Village, 17-92, many fine shops, restaurants and much more. Large fenced backyard for outdoor entertainment. Pets will be considered.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2573 Madeline Avenue have any available units?
2573 Madeline Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
Is 2573 Madeline Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2573 Madeline Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2573 Madeline Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2573 Madeline Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2573 Madeline Avenue offer parking?
No, 2573 Madeline Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2573 Madeline Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2573 Madeline Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2573 Madeline Avenue have a pool?
No, 2573 Madeline Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2573 Madeline Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2573 Madeline Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2573 Madeline Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2573 Madeline Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2573 Madeline Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2573 Madeline Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
