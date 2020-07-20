2573 Madeline Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy 2/1 home, located in Temple Terrace in Winter Park, will be available 5/23/19. This home has a renovated kitchen which includes stunning white cabinets, with complimentary sand counter tops, and faux stone flooring. The home features a bonus room, and utility room that can also be used as office, bathroom with upgraded sink fixture and a large back yard. Minutes from downtown Winter Park Village, 17-92, many fine shops, restaurants and much more. Large fenced backyard for outdoor entertainment. Pets will be considered.

Contact us to schedule a showing.