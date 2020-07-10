2513 Lafayette Avenue

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fbb976b075 ---- AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This is a two bedroom, 2 bath home in the heart of Winter Park. It is centrally located in Winter Park, just off Horatio/Howell Branch Road between 17-92 and 436. It is convenient to local schools, shopping and dining establishments with easy access to I-4, and all of Winter Park, Casselberry and Winter Springs. This property features tile flooring throughout, a split floor plan with each bedroom having access to their own bathroom, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, as well as a large breakfast bar. The home also includes a large living area and a fenced-in yard. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.