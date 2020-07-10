All apartments in Winter Park
Last updated June 29 2019 at 1:41 PM

2513 Lafayette Avenue

2513 Lafayette Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2513 Lafayette Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
online portal
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
online portal
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fbb976b075 ---- AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This is a two bedroom, 2 bath home in the heart of Winter Park. It is centrally located in Winter Park, just off Horatio/Howell Branch Road between 17-92 and 436. It is convenient to local schools, shopping and dining establishments with easy access to I-4, and all of Winter Park, Casselberry and Winter Springs. This property features tile flooring throughout, a split floor plan with each bedroom having access to their own bathroom, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, as well as a large breakfast bar. The home also includes a large living area and a fenced-in yard. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2513 Lafayette Avenue have any available units?
2513 Lafayette Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 2513 Lafayette Avenue have?
Some of 2513 Lafayette Avenue's amenities include 24hr maintenance, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2513 Lafayette Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2513 Lafayette Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2513 Lafayette Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2513 Lafayette Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 2513 Lafayette Avenue offer parking?
No, 2513 Lafayette Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2513 Lafayette Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2513 Lafayette Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2513 Lafayette Avenue have a pool?
No, 2513 Lafayette Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2513 Lafayette Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2513 Lafayette Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2513 Lafayette Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2513 Lafayette Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

