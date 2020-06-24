Amenities

235 Sandlewood Trail Available 05/13/19 WINTER PARK: Sandlewood Creek Community - AVAILABLE MAY 13th!! Welcome home to this great 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3 story condo in Winter Park. The kitchen is open, light and bright with all appliances, a breakfast bar and is open to the living room/dining area. The living room features a fireplace and sliding glass doors that open out onto the screened porch. Downstairs you will also find the half bath for guests. The master bedroom is located on the third floor and features a private balcony with wooded view and walk-in shower stall. The other 2 bedrooms and bathrooms are upstairs on the second floor.

The Sandlewood Creek community offers a pool and playground for the residents to use. Conveniently located Park Avenue, I-4, Sunrail or Downtown Orlando.



SCHOOLS:

Dommerich Elementary

Maitland Middle

Winter Park High



Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET IS REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.



Water is to be invoiced separately by the management company when the bill is received in the office. No water deposit is required.



HOA needs to be notified of new tenant only - No approval needed



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



Application Process:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in. IE: You must have $3000 gross income (verifiable) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



What is verifiable income:



A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



