Winter Park, FL
235 Sandlewood Trail
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

235 Sandlewood Trail

235 Sandlewood Trail · No Longer Available
Location

235 Sandlewood Trail, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
235 Sandlewood Trail Available 05/13/19 WINTER PARK: Sandlewood Creek Community - AVAILABLE MAY 13th!! Welcome home to this great 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3 story condo in Winter Park. The kitchen is open, light and bright with all appliances, a breakfast bar and is open to the living room/dining area. The living room features a fireplace and sliding glass doors that open out onto the screened porch. Downstairs you will also find the half bath for guests. The master bedroom is located on the third floor and features a private balcony with wooded view and walk-in shower stall. The other 2 bedrooms and bathrooms are upstairs on the second floor.
The Sandlewood Creek community offers a pool and playground for the residents to use. Conveniently located Park Avenue, I-4, Sunrail or Downtown Orlando.

FEATURES:
3 Story Unit
All Appliances
Breakfast Bar
Open Floor Plan
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Fireplace in Living Room
Half Bath Downstairs
Split Bedrooms
Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer
Ceiling Fans
Tile and Carpet Flooring
Screened Porch

SCHOOLS:
Dommerich Elementary
Maitland Middle
Winter Park High

Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET IS REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.

Water is to be invoiced separately by the management company when the bill is received in the office. No water deposit is required.

HOA needs to be notified of new tenant only - No approval needed

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

Application Process:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in. IE: You must have $3000 gross income (verifiable) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

What is verifiable income:

A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE3158704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Sandlewood Trail have any available units?
235 Sandlewood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 Sandlewood Trail have?
Some of 235 Sandlewood Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Sandlewood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
235 Sandlewood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Sandlewood Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 Sandlewood Trail is pet friendly.
Does 235 Sandlewood Trail offer parking?
No, 235 Sandlewood Trail does not offer parking.
Does 235 Sandlewood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 235 Sandlewood Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Sandlewood Trail have a pool?
Yes, 235 Sandlewood Trail has a pool.
Does 235 Sandlewood Trail have accessible units?
Yes, 235 Sandlewood Trail has accessible units.
Does 235 Sandlewood Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 Sandlewood Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
