1921 GUNN ROAD

Amenities

dishwasher carport playground carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking playground

This amazing, open/airy home is available NOW! Three bedrooms, two bath - oversized lot with open spaces and the charm of olde Winter Park! Ceramic tile throughout except carpeted bedrooms. The kitchen is a gourmet cooks delight! Miles of countertop and cabinet space. Spacious dining and living areas. Florida Room overlooks charming, old oaks, backyard with tot lot and room to run and play Master bedroom features views of relaxing back yard. Private bath. Bedrooms 2 and 3 light and bright facing front lanai. Oversized carports and a long drive to the portico. Lawn service included. Close to all things Balwin Park! Excellent schools. Shopping, Dining, Entertainment. Minutes to downtown Orlando, Maitland, Altamonte. You'll love living here! Great neighborhood and living life in Winter Park.