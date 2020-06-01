All apartments in Winter Park
Last updated February 13 2020 at 3:02 AM

1921 GUNN ROAD

1921 Gunn Road · No Longer Available
Location

1921 Gunn Road, Winter Park, FL 32792

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
playground
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
This amazing, open/airy home is available NOW! Three bedrooms, two bath - oversized lot with open spaces and the charm of olde Winter Park! Ceramic tile throughout except carpeted bedrooms. The kitchen is a gourmet cooks delight! Miles of countertop and cabinet space. Spacious dining and living areas. Florida Room overlooks charming, old oaks, backyard with tot lot and room to run and play Master bedroom features views of relaxing back yard. Private bath. Bedrooms 2 and 3 light and bright facing front lanai. Oversized carports and a long drive to the portico. Lawn service included. Close to all things Balwin Park! Excellent schools. Shopping, Dining, Entertainment. Minutes to downtown Orlando, Maitland, Altamonte. You'll love living here! Great neighborhood and living life in Winter Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1921 GUNN ROAD have any available units?
1921 GUNN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1921 GUNN ROAD have?
Some of 1921 GUNN ROAD's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1921 GUNN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1921 GUNN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1921 GUNN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1921 GUNN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 1921 GUNN ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1921 GUNN ROAD offers parking.
Does 1921 GUNN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1921 GUNN ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1921 GUNN ROAD have a pool?
No, 1921 GUNN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1921 GUNN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1921 GUNN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1921 GUNN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1921 GUNN ROAD has units with dishwashers.

