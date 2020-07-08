All apartments in Winter Park
1908 Strathaven Rd.
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

1908 Strathaven Rd.

1908 Strathaven Road · No Longer Available
Location

1908 Strathaven Road, Winter Park, FL 32792

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
- PENDING - Be the 1st to live in this completely renovated Kenilworth Shores/Winter Park home! Spacious, fresh, 4 bedroom 2 bath pool home, just blocks to Winter Park High and Glenridge Middle School. Brand new wood look tile floors, custom kitchen, granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, dining island that opens to living space. Bonus family room with fireplace. Split floor plan. Master suite has a walk in closet with built in storage and ensuite bathroom with walk in shower. Laundry room with W/D hookups. Screened lanai, large fenced back yard with pool and newly pavered pool deck. Two car carport with storage room. Great location, just down the road from Winter Park Pines Golf Course, Cady Way Bike Trail. Just blocks to Baldwin Park shopping, restaurants and Lake Baldwin!

(RLNE5463158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1908 Strathaven Rd. have any available units?
1908 Strathaven Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1908 Strathaven Rd. have?
Some of 1908 Strathaven Rd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1908 Strathaven Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1908 Strathaven Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 Strathaven Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1908 Strathaven Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 1908 Strathaven Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 1908 Strathaven Rd. offers parking.
Does 1908 Strathaven Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1908 Strathaven Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 Strathaven Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 1908 Strathaven Rd. has a pool.
Does 1908 Strathaven Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1908 Strathaven Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 Strathaven Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1908 Strathaven Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
