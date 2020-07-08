1908 Strathaven Rd.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking pool

- PENDING - Be the 1st to live in this completely renovated Kenilworth Shores/Winter Park home! Spacious, fresh, 4 bedroom 2 bath pool home, just blocks to Winter Park High and Glenridge Middle School. Brand new wood look tile floors, custom kitchen, granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, dining island that opens to living space. Bonus family room with fireplace. Split floor plan. Master suite has a walk in closet with built in storage and ensuite bathroom with walk in shower. Laundry room with W/D hookups. Screened lanai, large fenced back yard with pool and newly pavered pool deck. Two car carport with storage room. Great location, just down the road from Winter Park Pines Golf Course, Cady Way Bike Trail. Just blocks to Baldwin Park shopping, restaurants and Lake Baldwin!



(RLNE5463158)