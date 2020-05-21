All apartments in Winter Park
Find more places like 1555 PALMERO WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
1555 PALMERO WAY
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1555 PALMERO WAY

1555 Palmer Avenue · (407) 809-5320
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Winter Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1555 Palmer Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 1555 PALMERO WAY · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 6 Bath · 3063 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
concierge
basketball court
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Listing Agent: Gina Carranza LA ROSA REALTY THE ELITE LLC sofloluxuryliving@gmail.com 561-307-6936 - New Contemporary Fully Furnished. two-story home features six bedrooms, six bathrooms and a large combination dining and family room that overlooks the covered patio. There are two stunning master suites, a fully-equipped kitchen, a two-car garage, and an upstairs bonus room. Enjoy the resort style pool, spa, basketball, fitness center, on site concierge, and much more. CHAMPIONS GATE RESORT ORLANDO OASIS CLUB CLUBHOUSE AND WATER-PARK: Amenities will include: Lazy River, Water-slides, Swim-Up Bar, Water Falls, Beach Entry, Spa, Splash Pad, Grill, Bar, Fitness Area, Theater, Games Room, Tiki Bar and Cabanas. Simply relax by the pool, watch your family have the time of their life. All of these amenities, plus seven tennis courts.

(RLNE5849195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1555 PALMERO WAY have any available units?
1555 PALMERO WAY has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1555 PALMERO WAY have?
Some of 1555 PALMERO WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1555 PALMERO WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1555 PALMERO WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1555 PALMERO WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1555 PALMERO WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 1555 PALMERO WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1555 PALMERO WAY does offer parking.
Does 1555 PALMERO WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1555 PALMERO WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1555 PALMERO WAY have a pool?
Yes, 1555 PALMERO WAY has a pool.
Does 1555 PALMERO WAY have accessible units?
No, 1555 PALMERO WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1555 PALMERO WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1555 PALMERO WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1555 PALMERO WAY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Poste Winter Park
800 Semoran Park Dr.
Winter Park, FL 32792
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Park East Park Knowles
311 N. Knowles Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way
Winter Park, FL 32792
Lakeside at Winter Park
3935 Sutton Place Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane
Winter Park, FL 32792
Stonecastle
2015 New Stonecastle Ter
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Winter Park 1 BedroomsWinter Park 2 Bedrooms
Winter Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Park Pet Friendly Places
Winter Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Rollins CollegeOrange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity