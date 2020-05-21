1555 PALMERO WAY

Amenities

Listing Agent: Gina Carranza LA ROSA REALTY THE ELITE LLC sofloluxuryliving@gmail.com 561-307-6936 - New Contemporary Fully Furnished. two-story home features six bedrooms, six bathrooms and a large combination dining and family room that overlooks the covered patio. There are two stunning master suites, a fully-equipped kitchen, a two-car garage, and an upstairs bonus room. Enjoy the resort style pool, spa, basketball, fitness center, on site concierge, and much more. CHAMPIONS GATE RESORT ORLANDO OASIS CLUB CLUBHOUSE AND WATER-PARK: Amenities will include: Lazy River, Water-slides, Swim-Up Bar, Water Falls, Beach Entry, Spa, Splash Pad, Grill, Bar, Fitness Area, Theater, Games Room, Tiki Bar and Cabanas. Simply relax by the pool, watch your family have the time of their life. All of these amenities, plus seven tennis courts.



