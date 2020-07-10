1541 ONECO AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great location in Winter Park...this home has been completely redone with stone and wood floors...The kitchen has stainless appliances and opens out to the family room with fireplace...French doors off the family room that go out to wood deck...large fenced back yard

Available now.....